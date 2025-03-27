An ode to the ‘apostle’ of koodiyattam

KOCHI: Born into an agrarian Christian family in a nondescript village near Tripunithura, K G Poulose was hardly aware of either the cultural heritage of the temple town or Devabhasha Sanskrit. But he was destined to revive the dying Sanskrit theatre, koodiyattam. Eighty years on, Kerala considers Dr K G Poulose as the apostle of koodiyattam.

In the third week of March, Tripunithura witnessed a rare, week-long festival of traditional arts. Artists from across the state gathered at the Sanskrit College, discussing the revival of traditional art forms in the mornings and performing koodiyattam, nangiar koothu, chakiar koothu, kathakali, and Sanskrit plays during the evening hours. The programme was organised by art enthusiasts and artists to celebrate the ‘aseethi’ (80th birthday) of Poulose and his wife, Prof T K Sarala, who together laid the foundation for the revival of traditional art forms. Almost all senior koodiyattam artists in the state performed at the event without remuneration as a tribute to their master, guide, and mentor.

On Thursday, former students and koodiyattam artists of the Sri Neelakanta Sanskrit College in Pattambi will organise a programme, titled Guruvandanam, to felicitate Poulose.

“It’s an honour to be felicitated in a college where I worked 40 years ago. Now, fourth generation students are studying there,” Poulose tells TNIE.

Born at Vandipetta near Thiruvaniyoor in Ernakulam district, he enrolled at the government school in Vennikulam for formal education.

“The school had two streams of education and I was admitted to division A where Sanskrit was the language of instruction. When I passed SSLC, my teacher Sarada asked me to join the Sanskrit College in Tripunithura for my Pre-University course. As I was good at studies, the principal T K Ramachandra Iyer was affectionate to me. When I completed Pre-University, I got admission for TTC, but he asked me to take up the BA Sanskrit course,” he says. After Poulose had acquired a master’s degree in Sanskrit, Iyer helped him get appointment as a Sanskrit lecturer at the Neelakanta College in 1968. Two years later, he received a posting through the Public Service Commission and was able to return to his alma mater, the Sanskrit College in Tripunithura.