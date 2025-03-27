CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Kerala always stands united in adversities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s collective response to the landslide disaster in Wayanad once again proved that the state will always stand united in the face of adversity, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The model township to be built at the Elston Estate in Kalpetta will have 430 houses on seven-cent plots each. There will be modern facilities such as community centres, market areas, primary health Centres and anganwadis. Recreation centres, parks, playgrounds and an open gym are the other highlights. Solar plants and a mechanism to process contaminated water will also be set up. “The project will create history in the annals of resilient and sustainable rebuilding,” he said in an article released to the media.

The houses will have strong foundations to support additional floors. This approach will ensure that families have secure and future-ready homes, reflecting the state government’s commitment to sustainable rebuilding. The houses will be constructed uniformly, with assured quality. The rehabilitation package also includes livelihood support, focus on employment opportunities and training programmes for women to engage in occupations of their choice. The list of eligible persons was prepared in a most-transparent manner and complaints were adequately addressed.

The people’s response to the rescue and rehabilitation works, both in financial and non-financial terms, has been extraordinary. The global Malayali diaspora also extended its support through generous contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Rs. 734.68 crore was mobilised. Sponsorships also came from various sources offering to build houses for the victims. The Government of India provided loan assistance of Rs 529 crore under the Capital Assistance to the States Scheme. The amount can be utilised for reconstruction, but is repayable by the state. Kerala is still pursuing its demand for a special package for Wayanad. Kerala has been continuously facing natural disasters of differing degrees of severity, the chief minister said.