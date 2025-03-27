Delimitation: Women leaders fear reduced representation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the ongoing debate over delimitation, concerns are being raised about how badly will women representation be hit by it. The delimitation debate has brought back a much required focus on its impact on women reservation. Though the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed, its implementation depends on two factors - next census and the delimitation process.

Kerala politics is steeped in a patriarchal mindset, feel women leaders in the state. In general, parties offer very few seats to women, as was evident from the last LS polls where the LDF fielded three candidates out of 20, the UDF just one while the BJP-led NDA scored with five women in the fray. Once the number of total seats come down post delimitation, there is bound to be a further dip in seats offered to women, they said. Cutting across political parties, women leaders feel that women reservation should be implemented immediately, and adequate women representation be ensured.

Senior CPM leader and ex-minister K K Shailaja said political parties should ensure sufficient women representation, when delimitation is carried out. “There should be adequate representation for women in all houses. The delimitation process should not affect women representation,” she pointed out.

That the Women Reservation Bill was passed with two riders, clearly shows that it was more of an election strategy for the BJP, said Congress leader Shanimol Usman. Kerala politics is deeply immersed in patriarchy. Any shrinkage in LS seats due to delimitation would take the state backwards at least by 25 years, was how she saw it. “Curiously there’s a tendency in Kerala politics to enforce male dominance. If there’s one sector which is steeped in a patriarchal mindset, it’s politics. Already women representation in elections is so less. The delimitation process would make it worse,” felt Shanimol.