Digital threat: Keralites losing Rs 85 lakh every day to cyber fraudsters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s crazy. Despite numerous awareness campaigns, including constant reminders via text messages, against online scams, Keralites continue to lose lakhs of rupees to cyber fraudsters.

As per official police documents, scammers are, on an average, swindling a whopping Rs 85 lakh every day (you read that right) from Kerala! Going by the figure, it can be safely assumed Keralites would lose more than Rs 300 crore this year in cyber scams.

Between 2022 and 2024, cyber fraudsters swindled Rs 1,021 crore from Kerala, of which Rs 763 crore was siphoned off last year alone. As many as 41,426 complaints of online fraud were registered in 2024. In 2022 and 2023, the money lost was Rs 48 crore and Rs 210 crore, respectively. According to the police, trading scams claimed the most number of victims.

“Despite serious preventive measures, cyber criminals manage to identify victims by tweaking their strategies and the nature of scams,” a source in the Kerala Police cyber investigation division told TNIE. Earlier, the source said, job scams, digital arrest scams, gaming scams, romance fraud and the like were prevalent. “Now, trading scams claim the most number of victims, many of whom hail from high-income groups that comprises working and retired professionals,” said the source.