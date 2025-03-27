Ettumanoor temple mural regains sheen, past glory

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The restored mural ‘Ananthasayanam’ at the Ettumanoor Siva temple will be dedicated to the public by Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan on Friday. The largest mural discovered in Kerala so far, Ananthasayanam — measuring 580cm in length and 247cm in height — features Lord Padmanabha reclining on his serpent in the company of consorts Sree Devi and Bhoodevi.

The 18th-century paintings on the inner and outer walls of the temple gopuram are priceless specimens of the Dravidian tradition of mural art, according to art historians. The state government initiated conservation steps following a TNIE report describing their sorry state.

Following a direction from Vasavan who held the cultural affairs portfolio then, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) assigned the restoration work with the Aranmula-based Vasthuvidya Gurukulam. The state government approved Rs 54 lakh for the project.

A statement issued by Vasavan’s office said the restoration of all murals will be undertaken in phases. “The mural Ananthasayanam was included in the first phase, at a cost of Rs 18 lakh. Restoration of Nataraja (dancing Siva) is included in the second phase and that of Lord Krishna’s ‘Vasthrapaharana’, ‘Vetta Sasthavu’, and ‘Venugopalam’ in the final phase,” the statement said.

Over 168 wood pieces and metal objects that caused damage to Ananthasayanam were removed during the restoration, the statement said further.

“The wall surface was strengthened with lime mixture. A border five inches wide and two inches thick has been installed for its protection. The conservation work was carried out in line with the guidelines of the Archeological Survey of India,” it said.

The TNIE had reported that the paintings were vandalised by TDB staffers and also miscreants. The board had installed an electrical control panel and related installation just below Ananthasayanam. The electrical conduit was nailed over the painting on one side. Utensils were stacked on the wall front. The groin of the gopikas featured in ‘Vasthrapaharana’ were seen scratched white by miscreants.

Vasthuvidya Gurukulam artists Kadammanitta Sreekuttan, Mannady Abhilash Kumar and Aranmula Jayakrishnan carried out the restoration.