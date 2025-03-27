Global union demands urgent steps to end ASHA workers’ stir

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public Services International (PSI), the global federation representing 122 unions in 22 countries with 30 million workers, has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to resolve the demand of the protesting ASHA workers. In a letter to the CM, PSI regional secretary Kate Lappin has urged the state government to take immediate and effective steps to ensure that ASHA workers enjoy fair, dignified, decent and secure working conditions, and provide clear leadership on a fundamental labour rights struggle, for other states in India to follow.

“Over one million ASHA workers in India are denied their fundamental rights. The work of community health workers (CHWs) is vital to public health and sustainable development and should be treated as work that deserves living wages, respect and recognition. The International Labour Organisation’s Committee on Experts on Application of Conventions unequivocally affirmed in its 2022 report that CHWs are undoubtedly covered by fundamental rights and principles at work. The WHO’s guidelines on community health workers recognise the critical role CHWs play in reducing inequities in access to care, and call on governments to fund the provisions of financial package commensurate with the job demands and establishing agreements specifying roles, responsibilities, working conditions remuneration and workers’ rights,” the PSI said.The PSI has also extended its interest in discussing the matter with the state government.