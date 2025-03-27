Kerala cabinet revises norms for compassionate appointments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet has decided to revise the conditions for providing jobs under the compassionate employment scheme for dependent family members of government servants, who died while in service. The revised conditions have been ratified in principle.

As per the revised conditions, dependents of the deceased government employees will be entitled to employment irrespective of the circumstances of the death. If a government servant, who is an invalid pensioner, dies then the dependents will not be eligible for employment.

In the case of those who died while remaining in service via extension or re-appointment, the dependents will not be entitled to appointment. The dependents of government educational institutions, including colleges, will be entitled for the benefit. However, the employees of aided institutions cannot avail the benefit. Same is the case of dependents of those employees, who took voluntary retirement.

The dependents considered for appointment should be 13 years or above at the time of the death of the government servant. In case of married employees, widow/widower, son, daughter, adopted son and adopted daughter are eligible for appointment in that order. If the deceased was unmarried, father, mother, unmarried sister and brother are eligible in that order. This order can be changed if there is consensus among the dependents.

If the married children are applying for a job, they should produce a certificate from the tahsildar stating that they were dependent on the deceased at the time of his death. In case of any dispute, the appointment will be given to the one recommended by the widow/widower of the deceased.