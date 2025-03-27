One killed, another injured in gang rivalry in Kerala's Karunagappally

KOLLAM: In a suspected gang rivalry, a Karunagappally native was hacked to death inside his home, and another man was seriously injured in separate attacks by four gang members early Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Santhosh, who lived with his mother, Omana.

Following the incident, police suspect the gang traveled to Vavvakavu in Ochira and attacked another youth, Aneer, a native of Oachira. The attempted murder took place in front of a roadside eatery.

Santhosh was attacked around 2.30 am when the four-member gang first created panic by hurling bombs at his house. They then broke down the door, entered the home, and brutally assaulted him. The assailants hacked Santhosh and fractured his leg with a sword and metal rod, inflicting severe injuries on his legs and shoulders.

Despite efforts by locals and police to rush him to Karunagappally Taluk Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. His body has been shifted to Paripally Medical College for a postmortem examination.