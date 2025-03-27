Proud of how panchayats are functioning in Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi

WAYANAD: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said she was proud of the way panchayats were functioning in Kerala and she saw first-hand how efficiently they worked after the landslides in the hill district last year.

Vadra, also the MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, said that after the landslides last year, when she came here, she witnessed the "efficiency, dedication and commitment" with which the panchayat members were working "amidst the devastation, pain and suffering".

"It did not matter which political party they belonged to. Every single person was focused on helping the disaster victims who had lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods. For me, it was the first glimpse of the courage, strength and resilience of the people of Wayanad," she said.

She said that Rajiv Gandhi had brought the Panchayati Raj Act in the 1980s to fulfil the dream of Mahatma Gandhi to ensure democracy reaches every village and home in the country.

The Congress MP, who is on a three-day visit to her constituency, was speaking at the inauguration of several projects funded by the award money from the 'Aspirational Districts Programme'.

The projects included the Smart Anganwadi (Angadisseri), the Athirattukunnu Lift Irrigation Project, and the Irithilottukunnu Check Dam.

Addressing the gathering, Vadra said that the second time she witnessed the functioning of the panchayat members was during the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

"Every one of them was deeply involved in the democratic process with great dedication, irrespective of their political leanings," she said.

Vadra, addressing the women in the gathering, said that they hold up society and the democracy and bring up the next generation, teaching them good values and showing them the right path.

She said that she was aware of the problems of the women working as Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers and assured them that all the MPs from Kerala were collectively trying to ensure they get the wages they deserve.

"We hope that through all our collective efforts, your wages will be increased," she said.