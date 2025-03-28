10 drug users who shared syringes test HIV-positive in Malappuram

KOZHIKODE: Ten people who reportedly shared syringes for shooting up drugs have tested positive for HIV in Valanchery, Malappuram. They include three migrant labourers.

The cases were detected during a health inspection targeting suspected drug users in Valanchery, and have raised fresh concerns about the link between substance abuse and disease transmission.

The inspections were conducted as part of the state’s ongoing anti-drug campaign, with health authorities working in tandem with the AIDS Control Offices.

“We have been carrying out targeted screenings among high-risk groups, including sex workers and injecting drug users (IDUs), under the Kerala AIDS Control Society’s initiatives,” said District Medical Officer M Renuka.

“During one such screening, an individual tested positive for HIV. By tracking his needle-sharing contacts, we were able to identify and test more persons. Over the past two months, nine additional cases have been confirmed,” the DMO said.

Dr Renuka said those diagnosed have been placed under medical supervision and are undergoing counselling. According to her, early detection plays a crucial role in controlling the spread of the virus.

A major challenge in tackling the issue is the reluctance of drug users to disclose their contacts fearing legal consequences. However, in this case, one patient cooperated, which helped track down others who had shared needles with him, the DMO said.