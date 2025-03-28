CM Pinarayi Vijayan lays foundation stone of township for Wayanad landslide victims

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala government has taken a significant step in rehabilitating the victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide by initiating the construction of a model township at Elston Estate, Kalpetta. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone for the project, which aims to provide 1,000 sq-ft houses on 7 cents of land each to 402 select beneficiaries on Thursday.
During his speech, CM criticised the Union government for failing to provide adequate disaster relief. “The tragedy shook the entire country, but we received no Central aid. We have got only loans that the state must repay. However, Kerala stands united in overcoming this crisis,” he said. The Karnataka government has pledged Rs 20 crore in assistance and promised to build 100 houses.
Additionally, the DYFI has committed to constructing 100 houses, up from the previously announced 20. CM further said, “We are not merely offering financial aid or constructing houses. We are ensuring a future where people can rebuild their lives without fear or uncertainty.”
The government has acquired 64 hectares of land symbolically as per a court order, due to ongoing disputes between estate owners and the state regarding land valuation. The township to be constructed by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society with KIIFCON as the consultant agency will feature essential public institutions, roads, and commercial facilities.
A total of 242 people from the first-phase beneficiary list have already submitted consent forms. Among them, 175 opted for houses, while 67 preferred financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh. The final beneficiary list, comprising 402 people (including those in the 2-A and 2-B lists), will be published on April 20 after data collection and verification.
Each house will include two bedrooms, a kitchen, a living and dining area, a sit-out, and separate bathroom and toilet facilities. The construction is expected to be completed within a year, with the full township project targeted for completion by the 2025-26 financial year.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan who was also present for the event reaffirmed the opposition’s commitment to supporting the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation activities being undertaken by the government in the aftermath of the disaster.
Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a new township in Kalpetta, Satheesan emphasised that the opposition has closely monitored the government’s actions at every stage to identify potential shortcomings but has refrained from obstructing relief operations.
“We have scrutinised the government’s actions with a microscope to ensure efficiency, but we have not magnified minor faults to create hurdles in the rehabilitation process. Instead, we have actively contributed towards resolving the crisis together,” Satheesan said.
Satheesan pointed out the struggles faced by those living in temporary shelters, stressing the urgent need to expedite the rehabilitation process. He urged the government to ensure that all decisions regarding medical aid for the seriously injured are properly implemented.
“The victims should not be left to find money from their own pockets or take loans to receive medical treatment. The government must take full responsibility for their healthcare,” he said.
Highlighting discrepancies in the distribution of relief benefits, Satheesan called for the proper implementation of food coupon distribution and financial aid. The opposition leader insisted that rent payments should be made to all affected families without exception.
“The decision to provide Rs 300 per day to each affected family should be implemented without delay. These individuals have lost their livelihood, and many families have children who lost their primary earners or parents grieving the loss of their children,” he stated.
Revenue Minister K Rajan emphasised that the rehabilitation effort extends beyond housing, including support for education, healthcare, and livelihoods. He reassured that loan waivers worth over Rs 30 crore have already been sanctioned by Kerala Bank, and the government will not abandon those still struggling with debts.
The project is being closely monitored by four committees at various levels, ensuring transparency and timely execution. “This rehabilitation township will be a model for the world,” the minister stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to rebuilding the lives of the disaster-affected families.
The inauguration ceremony, held at 4pm, saw the presence of Revenue Minister K Rajan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other dignitaries. Beneficiaries were also special invitees at the event.
