CM Pinarayi Vijayan lays foundation stone of township for Wayanad landslide victims

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala government has taken a significant step in rehabilitating the victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide by initiating the construction of a model township at Elston Estate, Kalpetta. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone for the project, which aims to provide 1,000 sq-ft houses on 7 cents of land each to 402 select beneficiaries on Thursday.

During his speech, CM criticised the Union government for failing to provide adequate disaster relief. “The tragedy shook the entire country, but we received no Central aid. We have got only loans that the state must repay. However, Kerala stands united in overcoming this crisis,” he said. The Karnataka government has pledged Rs 20 crore in assistance and promised to build 100 houses.

Additionally, the DYFI has committed to constructing 100 houses, up from the previously announced 20. CM further said, “We are not merely offering financial aid or constructing houses. We are ensuring a future where people can rebuild their lives without fear or uncertainty.”

The government has acquired 64 hectares of land symbolically as per a court order, due to ongoing disputes between estate owners and the state regarding land valuation. The township to be constructed by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society with KIIFCON as the consultant agency will feature essential public institutions, roads, and commercial facilities.