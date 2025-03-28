Ernakulam tops Kerala in repeat drug offenders; 56 identified under NDPS Act

KOCHI: Ernakulam district, which has the highest number of drug cases in the state, has 56 repeat offenders under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to the Excise Department's data.

Excise officials have recently prepared a list of repeat offenders to enhance enforcement activities against the drug and illicit liquor trade across the state.

As per the updated list, there are 48 repeat offenders under the Abkari Act for illicit liquor trade in Ernakulam district. In Abkari cases, six individuals have more than two cases against them. Additionally, 56 individuals are involved in multiple drug-related cases under the NDPS Act in the district. In NDPS cases, 24 individuals in the district have more than two cases against them.

"The purpose of maintaining a list of repeat offenders under the Abkari Act and NDPS Act is to keep these individuals under constant surveillance. Some of them have inter-state links. Our team, along with the police, will monitor their every movement. Certain repeat offenders are required to inform the investigating officer before leaving the state. Moreover, their financial activities are being closely monitored," a senior Excise officer said.

Across Kerala, there are 500 individuals on the repeat offenders list under the Abkari Act. Similarly, 497 individuals are on the repeat offenders list under the NDPS Act. Kollam has 77 repeat offenders under the NDPS Act, followed by Kottayam with 69 and Ernakulam with 59.