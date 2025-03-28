In a first, AICC to establish direct link with DCCs across country

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to establish direct link with around 700 District Congress Committees across the country.

The AICC will organise leadership training in all districts across the country. This was announced at the first meeting of DCC presidents with AICC’s top leadership, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandi, in New Delhi on Thursday.

As per the high-level decision, the AICC will have direct contact with all DCCs. The leadership training camp will be directly organised by the national leadership in view of the party’s decision to revamp the organisation across all states.

In addition, DCC presidents were asked to take decisions impartially considering merit without any interference from middle-level managers. The DCCs will consist of new and old leaders.

The DCC presidents should arrive at decisions only after taking the members into consideration. In each DCC, a team of leaders will be formed to deal with political developments and sort out organisational issues.

AICC organisational general secretary K C Venugopal, Deepa Dasmunsi and Ajay Maken also participated in the meeting. As a step to strengthen the organisation at the lower level, the AICC has come to the conclusion that strengthening of DCCs is essential. Rahul Gandhi told leaders that DCC presidents should act impartially after consultations with other leaders in the committee.