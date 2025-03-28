In a first, AICC to establish direct link with DCCs across country

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to establish direct link with around 700 District Congress Committees across the country.
The AICC will organise leadership training in all districts across the country. This was announced at the first meeting of DCC presidents with AICC’s top leadership, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandi, in New Delhi on Thursday.
As per the high-level decision, the AICC will have direct contact with all DCCs. The leadership training camp will be directly organised by the national leadership in view of the party’s decision to revamp the organisation across all states.
In addition, DCC presidents were asked to take decisions impartially considering merit without any interference from middle-level managers. The DCCs will consist of new and old leaders.
The DCC presidents should arrive at decisions only after taking the members into consideration. In each DCC, a team of leaders will be formed to deal with political developments and sort out organisational issues.
AICC organisational general secretary K C Venugopal, Deepa Dasmunsi and Ajay Maken also participated in the meeting. As a step to strengthen the organisation at the lower level, the AICC has come to the conclusion that strengthening of DCCs is essential. Rahul Gandhi told leaders that DCC presidents should act impartially after consultations with other leaders in the committee.
The meeting instructed DCC presidents to travel to booths to find out the organisational weakness of each one of them and ask the leaders concerned to sort them out. Venugopal told DCC presidents that if one wants to mingle with the people and know their pulse, the booth-level operations must be strengthened.
“Common people are residing there,” he said. AICC informed the leaders about the necessity to build a powerful narrative. The party will organise a sustained and targeted campaign. There should also be micro-planning and good management. DCCs have been asked to keep a professionally trained team to run the social media pages. Each ward committee must keep the social data related to the ward.
“The aim is to understand the social fabric of the wards so that at the time of elections we can calculate the implications,” a Congress leader who attended the meeting told TNIE. At the meeting, Rahul said DCCs are the foundations of the Congress.
“Like the foundation of a building, a strong DCC is essential. From now on, AICC will directly communicate with the DCCs. Without a strong DCC in place, Congress could not defeat its political opponents,” he reportedly said.
Kharge said though Congress has an ideology, it lost the power because the around 700 DCCs across the county failed to propagate the ideology and work as an opposition party.
On the first day, DCC presidents of 16 states, including Kerala and three Union territories participated. The meeting will end on Saturday.