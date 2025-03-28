Kerala govt stands with differently abled children, says Minister Bindu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education and Social Justice Minister R Bindu on Thursday said the state government will stand with children with disabilities and offer them all support.

She was speaking after inaugurating an event to honour Ananya Bijesh, the recipient of Sarvshresth Divyangjan Award, the highest national honour for persons with disabilities, in the state capital. Addressing the gathering, Bindu said the last state budget had earmarked Rs 6 core for neurodivergent children. The government aims to take up various initiatives in this regard, she said.

The event was organised in connection with the 60th anniversary celebration of Rotary Institute for Children in Need of Special Care, which provides educational training to children with disabilities at its Vazhuthacaud center.

Councillor Rakhi Ravikumar, Rotary Club president Premjith Lal, institute honorary secretary Ramya K S, treasurer S Narayana Swamy, principal Beena A R, Trivandrum Club secretary Santosh Kumar, president Sashikumar R Nair, Inner Wheel Club treasurer Sudharma Ramkumar and PTA president R S Binny were present.