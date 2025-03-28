Orthodox Church’s soft approach to BJP signals political realignment

KOTTAYAM: Even as the BJP is making all-out efforts to widen its base in Kerala by reaching out to Christian communities, a statement from the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC), expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not sending ministerial representative to the installation of the Jacobite Catholicos in Lebanon, has sparked speculation about another Christian sect potentially aligning with the BJP, following in the footsteps of the Syro-Malabar Church.

In a statement the other day, Youhanon Mar Diascoros, head of the Church’s media wing, thanked the Narendra Modi government for refraining from sending any Union ministers to the ordination of Malankara Metropolitan Mor Gregorios Joseph as the new Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Church by the Patriarch of Antioch two days ago.

“The Malankara Orthodox Church voiced concerns not against ordination, but rather exposed the attempt to subvert Indian laws from a foreign country. The Church highlighted the inappropriate nature of Indian citizens, including those who have sworn in under the Constitution, participating in such an event. We express our gratitude to the Narendra Modi government for upholding the high constitutional values of India by refraining from sending central ministers to the ceremony,” he said.