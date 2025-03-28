Perils of peer pressure & those experimental ‘pleasure trips’

These are the days flooded with awareness programmes geared towards motivating the community, especially youth and teenagers, to say no to addictive substances.

Classes, marathons, human chains, and the like are organised to create resistance in the face of temptations and peer pressure. Do they work?

Party whirl

As part of one such campaign two years ago, an awareness session for high school students presented an often-encountered situation.

The children were asked to imagine that they were at a sleepover party at a friend’s house. Dance music is at its peak, and an innocent-looking friend offers a powder to be snorted to enhance the thrill of enjoyment.

The question to the group was: how many would experiment with it?

Most of them maintained diplomatic silence. A girl, however, boldly said she would try it. She believed it was just a one-time experiment, and that too to enhance camaraderie.

I didn’t hear many voices of dissent. I guess the silent ones were also endorsing her stand.

I had similar experiences in three other sessions. This clearly indicates a hazardous trend. A dangerous attitude that promotes one-time or occasional recreational use of new-generation addictive substances. This is something that has not been addressed well.

Generally, many youngsters say they use addictive substances for numbing the stress arising from life situations. Addressing the root causes could provide a window for prevention.

However, such a window is lacking in a large, new segment of substance users who are on a pleasure-driven ‘trip’.