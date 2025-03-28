RSS to launch mass contact programme as part of centenary celebrations in November

KOCHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will launch a mass contact programme as part of the celebrations to mark the centenary year of its formation, North Kerala Prant Karyavah P N Eswaran told mediapersons in Kochi on Thursday. The centenary year celebrations will start on Vijayadasami day in November 2025 and will conclude on Vijayadasami day in 2026.

As part of the celebrations, the RSS will organise a mass contact programme visiting houses across Kerala from November 2025 to January 2026, spreading the message of social transformation through restoration of family values, social harmony, environment protection, selfhood and citizen responsibilities, he said.

The Sangh will organise Hindu conferences at the Mandal and village level to promote unity, friendship and harmony. Social Sadbhavana meetings will be held at the taluk and town level. Debates will be held at district centres to discuss national issues and prominent leaders will participate in these events, said Eswaran.

The RSS has 83,129 branches in 51,570 localities across the country. The RSS had split the sate unit into North and south Pranths for effective coordination. There are 11,200 branches in Kerala which conduct 2507 daily programmes, 2,607 weekly programmes and 925 monthly programmes.

Events to inspire youth

The RSS will organise programmes to inspire youngsters in the age group of 15 to 30 years to involve in nation building, social service and to impart values to them