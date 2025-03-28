‘Vayana Velicham’ ignites young minds through the magic of reading

KASARAGOD: ‘Vayana Velicham,’ a summer vacation initiative aimed at nurturing love for reading among children, has been launched in Hosdurg. An initiative of the Hosdurg Taluk Library Council, it aims to make reading an enriching experience for them during their holidays.

As part of the initiative, 285 libraries under the Hosdurg Taluk Library Council will organise various reading activities in April and May, led by groups of at least eight children.

The programme began with a survey of children and a meeting with parents. Prior to this, training sessions were conducted for ‘Vayana Velicham’ convenors at four centres in the taluk. To create awareness about the project, the libraries have also released promotional videos.

P Venugopalan, president of the Hosdurg Taluk Library Council, said this is the third consecutive year of ‘Vayana Velicham.’ “The previous editions successfully encouraged children to develop an interest in books. This year, we aim to inspire even more young minds to immerse themselves in the joy of reading,” he said. As part of the initiative, guests and inaugurators will introduce at least one literary work during the launch event.