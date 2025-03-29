Censor Board could have intervened more effectively while censoring 'L2: Empuraan', say BJP leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid controversy surrounding the newly released Mohanlal-starrer 'L2: Empuraan' over the manner in which the film treated ‘Gujarat riots’, there is a feeling in the state BJP leadership that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)members with close links to the Sangh Parivar could have intervened more effectively. There are four pro-Sangh Parivar members in the CBFC.

G M Mahesh, general secretary of Tapasya, the cultural forum of the BJP, and a member of CBFC, however, told TNIE that the Censor Board can only act as per the rules.

“People creating controversy are ones who have not watched the film. There is no mention of Godhra in 'Empuraan',’’ he said. Mahesh also said it is up to the viewers to assume whether it is about Godhra or not. “That is their discretion,” he added.

Mahesh further said that recently the Union government had brought in some changes in the certification of films. “Now we have films categorised as UA 16+ (Only those aged above 16 years can watch), UA 13+ (only those above 13 years can watch), UA 7+ (only those above seven years can watch) with parental guidance. We have cut a 22- second-long scene in which a pregnant woman is being raped. Though in the scene the head of the actress was shown, we cut it down to four seconds."

According to him, there was also a scene in which a character says a communally biased dialogue against Kerala showing the green colour in the National Flag. “We cut that scene as it would lead to religious hatred,” he added.