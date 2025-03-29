Chakka Alias Jackie!

Fruits with powerful fragrances have a unique way of connecting with our brains, evoking memories and sensations. Even sans their physical presence, the thought of their fragrance or the texture we feel when devouring them is enough to stir a vivid image.

Jackfruit, with its distinctive aroma and texture, is a classic example. Whether it’s a fresh fruit hanging from the tree or a weathered one lying on the path, the air around it is filled with a fragrance that’s hard to ignore. Large in size and with its striking colour or flesh, this tropical fruit is not only a treat for the senses but also a delight for the eyes.

Roots in the tropics

Native to the rainforest of western India, jackfruit has been cultivated for over 3,000 years. It gradually spread throughout Southeast Asia, reaching the Caribbean and the Americas via trade and migration.

Valued for its size, versatility and nutritional value, jackfruit adapted to diverse climates, becoming a staple food and a symbol of resilience in tropical regions worldwide. Today, jackfruit is cultivated in over 60 countries, especially India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, China, Thailand and Vietnam.

The figgy’s

Jackfruit belongs to the Moraceae family, commonly known as the fig family. Scientifically named Artocarpus heterophyllus, it is closely related to fruits like breadfruit and osage-orange.

The ‘jack’ is believed to have its roots in Malayalam ‘chakka’, which could be further traced back to che-kai, a description for a bunch of green fruits. Portuguese scholar Garcia da Orta, in the 1560s, spotted this unique fruit during his explorations in the Indian subcontinent. He noted it as “jaca” in his writings. That eventually became jackfruit.