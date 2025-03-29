Chakka Alias Jackie!

Fruits with powerful fragrances have a unique way of connecting with our brains, evoking memories and sensations. Even sans their physical presence, the thought of their fragrance or the texture we feel when devouring them is enough to stir a vivid image.
Jackfruit, with its distinctive aroma and texture, is a classic example. Whether it’s a fresh fruit hanging from the tree or a weathered one lying on the path, the air around it is filled with a fragrance that’s hard to ignore. Large in size and with its striking colour or flesh, this tropical fruit is not only a treat for the senses but also a delight for the eyes.
Roots in the tropics
Native to the rainforest of western India, jackfruit has been cultivated for over 3,000 years. It gradually spread throughout Southeast Asia, reaching the Caribbean and the Americas via trade and migration.
Valued for its size, versatility and nutritional value, jackfruit adapted to diverse climates, becoming a staple food and a symbol of resilience in tropical regions worldwide. Today, jackfruit is cultivated in over 60 countries, especially India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, China, Thailand and Vietnam.
The figgy’s
Jackfruit belongs to the Moraceae family, commonly known as the fig family. Scientifically named Artocarpus heterophyllus, it is closely related to fruits like breadfruit and osage-orange.
The ‘jack’ is believed to have its roots in Malayalam ‘chakka’, which could be further traced back to che-kai, a description for a bunch of green fruits. Portuguese scholar Garcia da Orta, in the 1560s, spotted this unique fruit during his explorations in the Indian subcontinent. He noted it as “jaca” in his writings. That eventually became jackfruit.
10/10 for health benefits
Jackfruit is packed with nutrients, offering numerous health benefits. It is high in fibre, which aids digestion, and rich in vitamins A and C, boosting immunity.
The fruit also provides antioxidants, promotes heart health, and supports weight management by being low in calories and high in plant-based protein. You must have heard how raw jackfruit flour has become a popular food supplement option among diabetics.
Varieties in focus
Although there isn’t a universally agreed-upon number of jackfruit varieties, research indicates at least 75 distinct types, with many farmers cultivating unique cultivars.
In India, two prominent varieties are Muttom Varikka, which has slightly harder flesh when ripe, and Sindoor, known for its soft, sweet inner flesh when ripe.
More than just a fruit
Jackfruit is a versatile star. The flesh known as aril delights in both sweet and savoury dishes, while the seeds are rich in protein, often boiled or ground.
The unripe fruit serves as a plant-based meat alternative. The wood creates durable crafts, and the leaves add flavour to traditional cooking. The skin is used in composting or as animal feed.
Meat substitute
Jackfruit is indeed a meat substitute, particularly in plant-based and vegetarian diets. Its texture, especially when unripe, is surprisingly similar to shredded chicken or pulled pork, making it a popular alternative in dishes like sandwiches, curries and stir-fries.
For this purpose, young jackfruit is picked while still green, before it becomes sweet. The firm, fibrous texture makes it perfect for replacing shredded meats, and when cooked it takes on the flavours of the dish, making it a versatile ingredient in many plant-based recipes. Best for people looking for plant-based protein sources.
From India, with love
India tops the list when it comes to jackfruit production, followed by Bangladesh, Thailand and the Philippines. The country’s annual output exceeds 14 million metric tonnes, accounting for around 60 per cent of the world’s total jackfruit production.
India’s tropical climate, with its warm, humid conditions and well-drained soil, provides the perfect environment for jackfruit to thrive. A mature jackfruit tree can produce about 200 fruits per year, with older ones bearing up to 500 fruits in a year.
Cinderella of fruit
Though not widely called so, jackfruit is sometimes referred to as the ‘Cinderella of fruits’ because much like the fairy tale character, the fruit has been overlooked and underappreciated for a long time. Its transformation from a humble fruit to a global favourite mirrors Cinderella’s remarkable journey.
Heaviest of the giants
According to the Guinness World Records, the heaviest jackfruit weighs 42.72kg and was found in Pune (as of 2016). It measured 57.15cm long and had a circumference of 132.08cm.
Notably, in 2020, a man from Anchal in Kerala discovered a jackfruit weighing 51.5kg. However, the Guinness World Records has not officially updated the record since 2016, possibly because the claim is still under review.
Tandoori Jackfruit
Ingredients
½ cup dairy-free yogurt
2-4 tbsp tandoori spice mix (adjust to taste)
1 can young jackfruit chunks, drained
1 sweet potato, peeled and cut into chunks
2 small onions, quartered
3 mushrooms, quartered
8 bamboo skewers (soaked in cold water for 20 minutes)
Oil for greasing
Method:
Marinate the jackfruit in a container with a lid, mix dairy-free yogurt and tandoori spice blend. Add the jackfruit chunks and coat them well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, preferably. Parboil the sweet potato chunks in salted boiling water for 5-7 minutes until they are firm but soft enough to skewer without falling apart. Drain and set aside. Set your oven to 220°C (425°F, Gas Mark 7). If using a fan-assisted oven, reduce the temperature slightly. Thread the marinated jackfruit, sweet potato, onion, and mushroom onto the soaked bamboo skewers, alternating the ingredients. Distribute all pieces evenly.Lightly oil two baking trays and place 4 skewers on each. Bake for 20 minutes, until slightly charred and cooked through. Enjoy hot with mint chutney, naan, or a fresh salad.
Jackfruit smoothie
Ingredients
1 cup ripe jackfruit (deseeded and chopped)
1 banana (for extra creaminess)
1 cup milk (or coconut milk for a tropical flavor)
½ cup yogurt (optional for a thicker texture)
½ cup ice cubes
Method
Add all the ingredients to a blender.Blend until smooth and creamy.Taste and adjust sweetness if needed.Pour into a glass, garnish with chopped jackfruit or nuts.
Sri Lankan jackfruit curry
Ingredients
Cinnamon stick: 1 no
Salt to taste
Curry leaves: 1 sprig
Peeled whole shallots:20 gram
Coconut milk(thick): 50 ml
Tamarind pulp: 15 ml
Sugar: 5 gram
Panda leaves: 3 nos
Method
Heat oil in a pan and add cinnamon sticks, garlic, ginger, shallot and salt. Sauté until it turns transparent and add all the seasonings, panda leaves and jackfruit cubes. Add required water and allow to boil. Boil the jackfruit cubes until tender. Add tamarind pulp and curry leaves. Turn off