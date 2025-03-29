Deaths due to elephant attacks at religious festivals surge in Kerala, seven already in 2025

KOLLAM: Elephants have long been the central attraction of Kerala’s religious festivals, but the rising number of deaths from jumbo attacks is alarming. In 2024, nine people were killed in such incidents. However, in just the past three months of 2025, seven fatalities have already been recorded, according to police records.

In Kozhikode’s Koyilandy, three people were killed in a single incident, while Thrissur reported two deaths. One person each died in Malappuram and Palakkad districts. In 2023, 11 people were killed in similar attacks.

Veterinary experts warn that the continuous use of elephants in festival processions is a major factor behind these incidents. Captive elephants experience a surge in testosterone levels between January and March—coinciding with the festival season—making them more prone to aggression. Inadequate food, water shortages and loud music further aggravate their distress.

"What we have seen in captive elephants is that their testosterone levels rise to 15–20 during this period, compared to the safe range of 5–8. This leads to secretions from the temporal gland, signalling heightened aggression. Ideally, elephants should receive rest and care during this time, but instead, they are subjected to noisy festivals with DJ music and firecrackers. The stress makes them want to escape the environment," said Dr D Shine Kumar, Chief Veterinary Officer, Kollam.

"Moreover, elephants often don’t get their preferred food. While some enjoy coconut leaves, other elephants may favour bananas. Plus, water shortages and lack of rest can cause gastric issues, leading to aggressive behaviour," he added.