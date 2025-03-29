Kerala HC dismisses plea for vigilance probe against CM Pinarayi, daughter on CMRL-Exalogic transactions

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed two petitions seeking a vigilance investigation into the alleged illegal financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and three UDF leaders. The petitions were filed by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and the late Gireesh Babu of Kalamassery.

“An unnecessary investigation or an enquiry into an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act against a public servant based on suspicions may cause a blemish on his career or reputation. Being called to appear before a criminal court as an accused is a serious matter that affects one’s dignity, self-respect, and image in society,” said Justice K Babu.

The complainants alleged that CMRL paid Rs 1.72 crore to Exalogic Solution Pvt Ltd and Veena T, which was a bribe paid to Pinarayi Vijayan for doing favours and misusing his official position. Besides, MLAs Ramesh Chennithala and P K Kunhalikutty and former public works minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, and A Govindan were also alleged to have received illegal gratification.

The complaint was based on the order of the Interim Settlement Board, New Delhi, wherein many admissions were made by CMRL officers that would reportedly disclose offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The IT department had found that CMRL has been systematically inflating its expenses and made payments in cash to several individuals, including media houses and politicians.