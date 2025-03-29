'L2: Empuraan' movie leak, producers association steps up fight against piracy

KOCHI: Following the online leak of the pirated version of Mohanlal-starrer 'L2: Empuraan', just hours after its release on Thursday, the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) has taken steps to combat film piracy and protect newly released movies.

To tackle the issue, KFPA has formed a special team of professional ethical hackers to track and prevent piracy, which is affecting the film industry. “The initiative aims to identify and prosecute those who download, watch, and distribute pirated films. Watching and sharing such content is a cybercrime and copyright infringement, and those involved will face strict legal action, including imprisonment,” KFPA stated in an official release on Friday.

The cooperation from audience, technical experts, theatre owners, cyber cells, and investigative agencies to safeguard the industry is needed, said B Rakesh, the secretary of the Kerala Film Producers Association. He also urged the state and Central governments to take stringent measures against film piracy.

'L2: Empuraan' collects nearly Rs 43 crore

KOCHI: Mohanlal-starrer ‘L2: Empuraan’, the sequel to 2019 hit ‘Lucifer’, has collected nearly Rs 43 crore worldwide in just two days of its release. “Global domination! $5M+ and counting. #Empuraan rewrites the rules of the overseas box office. A historic achievement!” actor Mohanlal wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. Directed by Prithviraj, the film has been released in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.