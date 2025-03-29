Manoj Joshi, Jayathilak in race for 50th Kerala Chief Secretary post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan set to retire next month, the state government has begun the process to identify the 50th chief secretary of the state. Manoj Joshi, a 1989-batch officer who is now on central deputation and state finance secretary A Jayathilak, a 1991-batch officer, are the top contenders for the post. The new chief secretary will assume office with effect from May 1 post Sarada’s retirement on April 30.

Manoj, who is now the senior most IAS officer in the Kerala cadre, is currently serving as secretary in the rural development ministry. He has been on central deputation since 2020. If Manoj is chosen, he will get a two-year tenure as chief secretary as he is set to retire only in January 2027.

On the other hand, Jayathilak is to retire in June 2026. Rumours about Manoj Joshi returning to the state strengthened after he reportedly met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently.

If Jayathilak succeeds Sarada, it would be a rare occasion where a senior IAS officer currently serving in the state has been overlooked. Raju Narayana Swamy, a 1991 batch officer and first rank holder in the UPSC exam, will not be considered for the top post as he is yet to be promoted as additional chief secretary. Swamy, a principal secretary, has a longer tenure as he is set to retire only in May 2028.

Sarada, a 1990 batch officer, took over as chief secretary following the retirement of batchmate and husband V Venu last August.