Police files chargesheet in Kottayam government nursing college ragging case

KOTTAYAM: The police team probing the ragging incident at the boys’ hostel of the Government College of Nursing, Kottayam, submitted a chargesheet in the case at Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ettumanoor on Friday. As per the chargesheet, victims of the ragging endured brutal torture at the hands of the accused students.

“The accused students not only took pleasure in the suffering of their victims but also extorted money from them for liquor. Their cruel behaviour is a clear violation of the anti-ragging agreement signed upon admission to the college.

The accused ragged their juniors since last November,” the charge sheet said. It stated that despite previous instances of ragging in the hostel, the authorities, including the hostel warden, were unaware of the situation. The chargesheet only includes the students directly involved in the case.

The police submitted the chargesheet 46 days after the initial case was registered. They have identified around 40 witnesses. The video evidence of the ragging, recorded by the accused students, is a key piece of evidence presented by the police.

The ragging case came to light after the nursing college authorities forwarded a student’s complaint to the Gandhinagar police on February 11. Based on it, five senior students were arrested. Earlier, the Principal District and Sessions Court had dismissed the bail petitions moved by the accused.