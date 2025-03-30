ADM death case: Chargesheet filed in Thalassery court; Divya sole accused

KANNUR: The police on Saturday filed a chargesheet in the suicide case of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu at the Thalassery First Class Magistrate Court.

It states that former district panchayat president P P Divya’s impulsive remarks against Naveen Babu stemmed from an ego clash. Divya was upset upon learning that Naveen had given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump following the intervention of applicant T V Prashanthan-an approval she had repeatedly sought but was denied.

The probe suggests that this perceived slight led to Divya’s outburst during Naveen’s farewell party. The chargesheet filed by investigation officer Sreejith Koderi consists of over 400 pages in three volumes. A total of 97 statements were recorded, with Prashanthan listed as the 43rd witness among 79 in the case.

“Divya barged into the farewell party with the aim of publicly humiliating Naveen Babu,” a source from the investigation team said.