Amid debate, CM Pinarayi Vijayan watches 'L2: Empuraan'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the ongoing row over Mohanlal-starrer Empuraan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan watched the movie. The CM went with his family to the theatre at Lulu Mall to watch the late evening show. The film has already kicked up a row after RSS mouthpiece ‘Organiser’ openly came out against it, for its portrayal of the right wing.

A couple of Left leaders have come out against the demands to cut portions from the movie.

Education Minister V Sivankutty too came out against demands for cuts in the movie. “Why should there be Censor Board cuts which were not there for ‘The Kerala Story’ movie that portrayed the state in bad light? The Gujarat riot and Godhra incident are part of Indian history,” he said.