GCDA budget focuses on Infopark land pooling and sports projects

KOCHI: The GCDA has announced its budget for 2025 with focus on major infrastructural projects, sports facilities, urban rejuvenation and beautification projects.

For the proposed Infopark phase 3 development, an amount of Rs 1.5 crore was set aside for preliminary works. The procedures to identify the 300 acres that would be acquired by land pooling are under way. While an IT corridor will come up on 100 acres, the rest of the land will be used to develop a carbon-neutral township that focuses on zero-waste, inclusivity and seamless connectivity. A total of Rs 50 lakh was proposed for the project in the state budget 2025 as well.

“Detailed rules and regulations for land pooling in the state have been formulated by the government. As we are new to the concept, the government has assured that the problems that arise due to the rules will be resolved then and there,” GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai told reporters.

At least 30 projects related to sports infrastructure development have been proposed. These include a multi-purpose sports facility in Keezhmad panchayat to be set up with Rs 3 crore allotted from state sports department, a mini sports activity area in Edathala panchayat and a sports activity centre near the Paravur housing scheme site of GCDA, each spending Rs 50 lakh.

The existing project of Ambedkar Stadium renovation and development of sports city are estimated to be completed with Rs 125 crore, of which Rs 1 crore would be allotted from GCDA’s funds. Apart from these projects, a sum of Rs 9 crore will be used for developing unused open spaces in nine municipalities for recreational activities and public programmes.