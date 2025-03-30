INTERVIEW | ‘Khan’s exit has certainly come as a relief’: Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu

Can states successfully fight against such trends?

The states should do their maximum. Our fight isn’t just for us but for the generations to come. India should retain its identity. We had a strong national movement that united all sections of people. It was possible through ideas of coexistence with mutual respect. Mahatma Gandhi was intelligent enough to select salt as a symbol of resistance. Because salt is used by all. Such a country with a huge tradition is now witnessing large-scale divisive attempts. Those from different religions have had harmonious relations in Kerala. That’s the quality of a good-cultured land.

The four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP) was introduced as part of the National Education Policy (NEP). Tamil Nadu rejected the idea and took a strong stand. Why did we accept these?

We haven’t blindly followed the Union government’s model or NEP. We have ensured a base for secularism and scientific aptitude. They insist on teaching the Indian knowledge system. India has a centuries-old culture and knowledge wealth. But that knowledge includes a lot of injustices. Hence, we decided not to teach them.

Our curriculum framework was prepared with due focus on environmental awareness, gender equality, and social justice. Also, NEP proposes issuing certificates to those studying for a year and diplomas for two years. We aren’t following that and a degree is awarded in the third year. The four-year UG programme is followed by renowned universities worldwide. We started FYUGP not because of NEP. It helps with international compatibility. It was introduced on the basis of the reports of three commissions established by the current government.

You seem calm as we talk. Yet, you were easily provoked recently while speaking in the assembly...

Where was I irritated? I was talking calmly. We can’t do anything if someone cooks up stories. They alleged that I said ‘poda cherukka’. That is one hundred percent untrue. Such a colloquial usage is uncommon in Thrissur. That’s a phrase commonly used in southern Kerala. And how did the Leader of Opposition hear what I said in my feeble voice, without using the mike, when Rahul was speaking so loudly? I did say ‘verbal diarrhoea’. That youngster was insulting me for two days.

Did you have Rahul Mamkootathil’s statement against Padmaja Venugopal in mind?

It’s a reflection of one’s personality. I replied calmly. The three opposition MLAs took an aggressive stance. Rahul alleged that I introduced the bill out of greed and went on to say mockingly that my statue would be installed instead of Kumaranasan’s. Well, I will occupy this chair only for the next eight or nine months more. Then the assembly elections will be held.

According to the new bill, if the governor does not sign the senate formation within 60 days, it will be considered approved. Do you think the governor will give assent?

I do hope the bill is approved. Aren’t 60 days enough to study a file? I believe the new governor is trying to understand issues in a more balanced manner, compared to his predecessor. The incumbent (Rajendra Arlekar) told us that he has been with the RSS from an early age. That may be his political stand but he hasn’t been hostile to us. His interaction with us was very cordial. He told us the government must have a say in the affairs of universities. Mutual respect is crucial. A diplomatic relationship is needed between the governor and the government. It was different with his predecessor... more on the lines of how a superior behaves towards a subordinate.