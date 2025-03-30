INTERVIEW | ‘Khan’s exit has certainly come as a relief’: Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu

She has many firsts to her credit: Thrissur’s first woman mayor and minister and the first woman MLA from Irinjalakuda. A nonchalant leader who believes getting trolled means being noticed, she has never shied away from speaking her mind. Days after the Kerala assembly passed the Private Universities Bill, Higher Education Minister R Bindu speaks to TNIE on the reasons behind bringing in the legislation, controversies around her statement on ASHA workers, and the Left government’s changing equations with the Raj Bhavan.
Excerpts
The Kerala assembly recently passed the much-debated Private Universities Bill. What prompted the government to make that move?
Over the past few years, the LDF government has initiated a slew of measures to strengthen state universities. In the national rankings, universities from the state now figure in positions from 9 to 11. In global rankings too, our universities are rated high. State universities are now capable of healthy competition. It is in this context that we thought of allowing private universities.
What are your expectations?
We intend to create maximum opportunities within the state for our youth. In a globalised world, borders have become irrelevant. A tendency towards migration can be seen globally. We are ensuring that our best students don’t leave the state. The efforts to strengthen state universities led us to the decision to also use private investment to improve the higher education sector. More than 80% of the higher education institutions are private.
Self-financing colleges were allowed with similar intentions. Now such institutions don’t have students. Won’t a similar situation happen in the case of private universities?
The ruling dispensation should ensure there is no repeat of such a scenario. This government is committed, unlike UDF which gives unconditional approval. Only after examining quality and excellence will we give approval. The Oommen Chandy government had approved colleges that didn’t have basic infrastructure. LDF’s approach is different. We will ensure quality.
Many students enrol in top foreign universities for the brand value and the academic environment. But such universities don’t have offshore campuses in India...
Oxford and Cambridge universities are not going to come here. If we examine the trends of migration, many countries are facing economic crises. To overcome this, they attract students from developing countries to their third-rate educational institutions. Many of our students fall into that trap. It also needs to be noted that some of them go out as they cannot secure seats in our top-ranked institutions. In our country, there is a sense of frustration among the youth because of the continuance of age-old practices and a feudal mindset. The new generation sees the luxurious side of life abroad but not the exploitative side. Now there is a reversal of sorts that gives us hope.
Do we have statistics to prove such a reverse migration trend?
We have 13.5 lakh students in our higher educational institutions. Besides retaining our students, we also intend to attract foreign students to our campuses. The number of foreign students has increased in Kerala. We are constructing 250 hostel rooms to international standards in each university. We are poised for a significant change. In the bill, there is no provision for foreign universities. We are aiming at private institutions within the state. In India, we have private universities that maintain good academic and infrastructure standards.
Have universities like Jindal and Ashoka approached the state government?
We have only started the process. The bill has been passed and the procedure to invite applications has to begin.
When can we expect private universities?
We will have a clear idea before the next academic year or the subsequent year. We have to make the arrangements before an academic year.
By 2026-27?
We think so.
How will you ensure the quality of private universities?
We won’t allow universities without quality. Along with the application, a DPR and a detailed report on future activities should be submitted. Approval will be given only after experts examine the agency’s credibility, potential, and possibilities.
Will a private university come up during this government’s tenure?
If procedures are completed before the next academic year, a university will come up during this government’s tenure. If the procedures get delayed up to December, it will be under the next government.
LDF faced criticism for opposing private universities earlier. Critics say LDF is always late in recognising any new idea…
No. UDF spoke about private and foreign universities at a time when they neglected public universities. They destroyed universities. Neither were examinations conducted nor results published on time and they rushed for privatisation. But the LDF government’s stand is different. Private capital will be allowed only in exceptional situations and there will be strong social control and vigilance.
The bill speaks about control mechanisms. Will that be a deterrent to investors?
Only those ready to accept them need apply.
A highlight of the ambitious four-year undergraduate programme is student mobility, transferring credit from one university to another. How far has it been ensured?
No bottlenecks there. It is a software-based system for enterprise resource planning. Details of all students of Kannur university have been included in the system. Other universities have initiated steps. It has facilities ranging from admission to certificate download. An academic bank of credits is available. Students can earn credits from anywhere and keep them in their baskets. They can also go for online courses. Credit is also given for skill courses. There is greater flexibility.
In one of the recently-passed university amendment bills, there are provisions for greater intervention by the pro-chancellor. There is criticism that it has encroached on universities’ autonomy...
That’s a malicious allegation by the opposition. There’s nothing new in the bill regarding the pro-chancellor’s powers. The pro-chancellor is second in hierarchy, after the chancellor. We brought some clarity given that the Union government is trying to impose its ideology on institutions. They have appointed people following their ideology in key posts to bring higher education institutions under control.
A religion-based approach will get popularity among people. They are dragging India back to an era of superstitions and social evils. This isn’t just an issue of party politics. They are crippling science education. They excluded the periodic table and the theory of evolution which is the cornerstone of modern science.
They are trying to make universities a fertile ground to spread myths. I studied at JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi). In the past, the functioning of the university was democratic. It was a university of fertile dialogues. Now things are unilateral there. Secularism is inevitable at universities. It is our responsibility to protect universities. India has a diverse and plural society. We should resist efforts for homogenisation. Secularism is a prerequisite for social justice. We have to retain secularism and affinity towards science in Kerala’s universities.
Is this a resistance against the saffronisation drive?
The state, and the whole country, is passing through a phase of resistance. Opposition-ruled states have the same opinion. A joint platform is being formed against ideological infiltration. They have turned the UGC (University Grants Commission) into a body imposing restrictions. Earlier, the UGC used to issue vast guidelines. Now they’ve been replaced with regulations. Punitive measures are being taken on non-compliance. They cancel recognition of universities, reject requests for distance education... the UGC is acting childish.
Can states successfully fight against such trends?
The states should do their maximum. Our fight isn’t just for us but for the generations to come. India should retain its identity. We had a strong national movement that united all sections of people. It was possible through ideas of coexistence with mutual respect. Mahatma Gandhi was intelligent enough to select salt as a symbol of resistance. Because salt is used by all. Such a country with a huge tradition is now witnessing large-scale divisive attempts. Those from different religions have had harmonious relations in Kerala. That’s the quality of a good-cultured land.
The four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP) was introduced as part of the National Education Policy (NEP). Tamil Nadu rejected the idea and took a strong stand. Why did we accept these?
We haven’t blindly followed the Union government’s model or NEP. We have ensured a base for secularism and scientific aptitude. They insist on teaching the Indian knowledge system. India has a centuries-old culture and knowledge wealth. But that knowledge includes a lot of injustices. Hence, we decided not to teach them.
Our curriculum framework was prepared with due focus on environmental awareness, gender equality, and social justice. Also, NEP proposes issuing certificates to those studying for a year and diplomas for two years. We aren’t following that and a degree is awarded in the third year. The four-year UG programme is followed by renowned universities worldwide. We started FYUGP not because of NEP. It helps with international compatibility. It was introduced on the basis of the reports of three commissions established by the current government.
You seem calm as we talk. Yet, you were easily provoked recently while speaking in the assembly...
Where was I irritated? I was talking calmly. We can’t do anything if someone cooks up stories. They alleged that I said ‘poda cherukka’. That is one hundred percent untrue. Such a colloquial usage is uncommon in Thrissur. That’s a phrase commonly used in southern Kerala. And how did the Leader of Opposition hear what I said in my feeble voice, without using the mike, when Rahul was speaking so loudly? I did say ‘verbal diarrhoea’. That youngster was insulting me for two days.
Did you have Rahul Mamkootathil’s statement against Padmaja Venugopal in mind?
It’s a reflection of one’s personality. I replied calmly. The three opposition MLAs took an aggressive stance. Rahul alleged that I introduced the bill out of greed and went on to say mockingly that my statue would be installed instead of Kumaranasan’s. Well, I will occupy this chair only for the next eight or nine months more. Then the assembly elections will be held.
According to the new bill, if the governor does not sign the senate formation within 60 days, it will be considered approved. Do you think the governor will give assent?
I do hope the bill is approved. Aren’t 60 days enough to study a file? I believe the new governor is trying to understand issues in a more balanced manner, compared to his predecessor. The incumbent (Rajendra Arlekar) told us that he has been with the RSS from an early age. That may be his political stand but he hasn’t been hostile to us. His interaction with us was very cordial. He told us the government must have a say in the affairs of universities. Mutual respect is crucial. A diplomatic relationship is needed between the governor and the government. It was different with his predecessor... more on the lines of how a superior behaves towards a subordinate.
Has the exit of Arif Mohammed Khan come as a relief to you?
Certainly. We were forced to spend so much time dealing with Khan’s statements. The media also played a role in fuelling the fire. It used up so much of time and energy needlessly.
How was the former governor in his interactions with you?
Even in our very first meeting, he behaved as if he had some prejudice against me. Later on, he simply refused to even hear us out. We had to keep listening to his monologues.
Was someone feeding him a wrong narrative?
Those with him may have done so. He didn’t know Malayalam, and so, could have been misled. A section unhappy with the higher education reforms, too, could have misled him. However, the new governor has said he doesn’t intend to be carried away by misleading facts or wish to be admired by the media. Both sides have the right to voice their respective opinions. It isn’t right to humiliate a government. The previous governor termed the chief minister and the ministers, including me, criminals. I don’t think that has ever happened in the history of this country.
Did the government too provoke him?
No. It was we who kept our temper, even during extremely provoking scenarios.
Has the change of atmosphere enabled the ministers to visit Raj Bhavan and interact cordially with the new governor?
Earlier too, our interactions were very cordial.
The previous governor had alleged that ministers never came to meet him?
We need to go to the Raj Bhavan only when required. After the new governor took charge, I dropped in only once. His predecessor used to speak to us in the tone of a feudal overlord.
How difficult has your journey been?
No distinctions between male and female members were ever made in my family. I’ve never felt I shouldn’t do something just because I’m a woman. However, our society is patriarchal. I had to overcome many challenges as a mayor. I was subjected to abuse. There were instances when good projects were rejected. There were also attempts to sabotage them. But I never chose to back down. I’ve always given my best.
You have been part of both SFI and CPM. But when you became mayor, and later MLA, it was alleged that you attained all these just because you are the wife of a CPM leader...
Such allegations stem from the vested interests of rival political party leaders, coupled with the anti-women perspective of a predominantly patriarchal society. You heard the recent remarks against the chief secretary, right? Though we talk about the progressive face of Kerala, such statements remind us of our hidden, regressive attitude. Even today, people sadly relate to such outdated concepts. I fail to understand what my husband has to do with all this.
He is a traveller. We hardly get time to meet each other. I go ahead in my own way and he treads his own path. I have 45 years of experience in public service. I became a syndicate member at the age of 18 and was the youngest university syndicate member in Kerala. In 2008, I was inducted into the district committee. When I contested the assembly election, I was the most senior woman worker in Thrissur.
What about the gender bias within CPM? There’s no gender bias in the Left...
I never said there’s no gender bias in the Left. The party is a cross-section of general society. Naturally, all characteristics of society are reflected in the party. But the party has a system for self-cleansing. If any wrongdoing is found, action is taken. If there are complaints of misbehaviour with women, action will be taken if they are found to be true. No other party can claim the same. There could be misogynistic actions by our comrades too. But there’s also scope for correction within the party. Moreover, CPM is one party that consciously increases women representation, both in the party organisation and the parliamentary realm.
Nowadays, SFI faces much criticism... and has it failed to check increasing incidents of ragging on campuses?
SFI has made immense contributions towards improving the quality of education in Kerala and should move ahead with the changing times. Being the biggest student outfit, it should become more vigilant. There’s a tendency to blame SFI for the smallest action. During our time, efforts were made to bring in students who are intellectually bright or excel in art and culture. That should continue.
We can’t say ragging incidents have shot up. The higher education department has taken stringent action against ragging. Of late, there’s a general increase in violence and wild behaviour among the youth. There are many reasons for this. Children grow up in a stifling atmosphere within family. They don’t have enough scope to socialise.
Your approach towards ASHA workers’ strike has invited criticism...
I have always been part of agitations by ASHA workers. I wasn’t condemning their agitation. Instead, I had pointed out that they have targeted the state government and failed to point fingers at the Union government. When Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited them, they didn’t raise any demand before him. That’s what I was talking about.
Doesn’t the Left government have a responsibility to put an end to their agitation?
They were explained about what can be done. The government offered to provide unconditional honorarium. When the Oommen Chandy government demitted office, it was merely `1,000. We have been increasing it and now it has become `7,000. That’s the highest in the country. They are also given incentives. ASHA workers can thus get up to `13,000 in Kerala. The Centre does not recognise them as employees. Being a central scheme, the demand for honorarium should be first raised with the Centre.
A higher education minister is conventionally perceived as a serious individual. But you are different... cooler, one who doesn’t hesitate to dance on stage...
I do such things deliberately. It’s to defy made-up beliefs that a minister should behave in a certain way. I want to break that bubble. I performed kathakali after a long gap of 35 years. Recently, I posted a poem on Valentine’s Day. I deliberately chose that one (bursts out laughing).
Compared to other Left women leaders, you are the most-trolled...
(Smiles) That doesn’t bother me. Getting trolled means you are being noticed. I’ve reached here after passing through many a fiery test. Trollers are ignorant about those things.
TNIE team: Anil S, K S Sreejith, Sovi Vidyadharan, M S VidyanandanVincent Pulickal (photos), Pranav V P (video)