Kerala police propose Student Police Cadets in colleges to get rid of drugs, ragging

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As incidents of ragging and drug abuse on college campuses dominate headlines, the Kerala Police have decided to go beyond monitoring and enforcement.

The police are planning to extend their highly-appreciated Student Police Cadets (SPCs) initiative to colleges to sensitise youngsters and rid the campuses of the evils. The department has prepared a proposal and will send it to the state government for approval. If green-lit, the scheme will be implemented from the 2026 academic year. The SPC scheme was launched in Kerala schools in 2010 with the aim of moulding a new generation of law-abiding, service-minded students who are also equipped to take on social evils. As of now, only high school students can join it.

Highly-placed police sources said a more structured and advanced training syllabus will be prepared for interested college students. The main focus of the college-level SPC would be to create legal awareness among cadets and combat evils like drug addiction and ragging.