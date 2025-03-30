One in every three new buildings in Kerala owned by women

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women own one in every three new buildings in Kerala. The ‘Building Statistics 2022-23’ released by the economics and statistics department showed that the state’s male-female ratio in property ownership was 2.76:1 in the year.
Kollam district topped in gender parity in property ownership, with one in every 1.76 new buildings owned by a woman, showed the report. The highest disparity was in Malappuram, where the ratio stood at 3.84:1.
Of the total 4.31 lakh new buildings under private ownership in the state, 2.77 lakh were owned by males, one lakh by females, 53,055 under joint ownership and four by transgender persons. Urban areas showed a higher male-female ratio (2.91:1) than rural areas (2.70:1).
According to experts, Kerala is among the states that fare well in gender equality in property ownership.
“Kerala would be better positioned among all states. Earlier, the Agricultural Census had revealed that the women’s ownership of land was comparatively high in Kerala,” said Prof Praveena Kodoth of Centre for Development Studies.
“The historical reasons for increased level of female ownership includes the ‘marumakkathayam’ tradition giving importance to women. The preference given to women in the government’s free housing schemes and bank loans could be a reason for the present level of female ownership,” she said.
Over an eight-year period starting 2015-16, male-to-female ownership ratio has remained relatively stable at around 2.7:1.
“Although the ratio remained the same, in absolute terms, the numbers depict a gradual increase in female ownership over the years, which is a positive sign towards reducing the gender gap in property ownership,” the report said.
According to Praveena, property ownership enhances women’s security. “Women who own properties would be in a better position to fight domestic violence. It enhances her physical and social security and confidence. Kerala should aim for making our male-female ownership ratio even better. The government can consider giving incentives like relaxations in stamp duty for women buying properties,” she said.
2022-23 data
Of the total 4,39,857 new buildings in 2022-23, 4,31,111 (98.01%) were owned by private parties and 3,244 (0.74%) by government or LSG institutions. 72.21% of them were residential buildings.
Malappuram topped the list with 62,576 buildings, and Idukki the lowest (10,598).