One in every three new buildings in Kerala owned by women

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women own one in every three new buildings in Kerala. The ‘Building Statistics 2022-23’ released by the economics and statistics department showed that the state’s male-female ratio in property ownership was 2.76:1 in the year.

Kollam district topped in gender parity in property ownership, with one in every 1.76 new buildings owned by a woman, showed the report. The highest disparity was in Malappuram, where the ratio stood at 3.84:1.

Of the total 4.31 lakh new buildings under private ownership in the state, 2.77 lakh were owned by males, one lakh by females, 53,055 under joint ownership and four by transgender persons. Urban areas showed a higher male-female ratio (2.91:1) than rural areas (2.70:1).

According to experts, Kerala is among the states that fare well in gender equality in property ownership.

“Kerala would be better positioned among all states. Earlier, the Agricultural Census had revealed that the women’s ownership of land was comparatively high in Kerala,” said Prof Praveena Kodoth of Centre for Development Studies.

“The historical reasons for increased level of female ownership includes the ‘marumakkathayam’ tradition giving importance to women. The preference given to women in the government’s free housing schemes and bank loans could be a reason for the present level of female ownership,” she said.

Over an eight-year period starting 2015-16, male-to-female ownership ratio has remained relatively stable at around 2.7:1.