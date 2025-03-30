SHO gets show-cause notice for accompanying Mohanlal to Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Tiruvalla DySP has issued a show-cause notice to a police inspector who accompanied actor Mohanlal during his recent visit to the Sabarimala temple.

DySP S Ashad issued a notice to B Sunil Krishnan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Tiruvalla police station, for undertaking the pilgrimage without informing higher authorities. “Sunil Krishnan obtained permission to go to the hill shrine while concealing the fact that he was going with the actor,” a senior official said.

He said that the officer is reportedly an ardent fan of Mohanlal and was with him throughout the pilgrimage.

“However, he concealed this detail when seeking permission, which is why the notice was issued,” the top cop added.

Sunil was transferred from Tiruvalla station the day after he returned from Sabarimala, an action said to be part of ensuring discipline in the force.

The police department, however, maintained that the transfer decision had been made well in advance and was not a direct consequence of this incident.

On March 18, actor Mohanlal visited Sabarimala and offered prayers ahead of the release of his new film L2: Empuraan.