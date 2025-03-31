ASHA workers cut hair to mark 50th day of protest against Kerala government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ASHA workers marked the 50th day of their day-night protest by cutting their hair in a powerful act of defiance against the ongoing delay in addressing their demands.
Padmajam and Beena, two ASHA workers, shaved their heads, while state representatives of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association cut their locks in front of the Secretariat, at the main protest site.
Similar acts of solidarity were carried out across the state. Before cutting their hair, the workers loosened their hair, and after the act, they chanted slogans while holding their shorn locks.
Raju P George, the priest of St. Thomas Marthoma Church in Pathanapuram, joined the protest by cutting his hair in support. He stated that his action was a stand with the ordinary women fighting for a just cause.
AV Reghu and Sandeep Shankar, councillors from Angamali Municipality, also tonsured their heads in solidarity. They further pledged to donate their Rs 10,000 honorarium to the protesting ASHA workers.
M.A. Bindu, the general secretary of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Union (KAHWA), called the hair-cutting protest a unique and the most powerful form of resistance. She emphasized that the protest marked a pivotal moment in the historic struggle against the government.
Meanwhile, the indefinite hunger strike by ASHA workers is set to enter its 12th day on Monday.
Currently, S.S. Anithakumari (Palode FHC), Beena Peter (Puthanthope CHC), and S.B. Raji (Vattiyoorkavu FHC) are fasting. Anithakumari and Beena have been on hunger strike for five days, while Raji continues her fast after two days.
M.A. Bindu, R. Sheeja (Puthukuruchi FHC), K.P. Thankamani (Thrikannapuram UPHC), Shobha M (Vattiyoorkavu UPHC), and S. Shailaja (Kulathur UPHC) were among the first to begin the fast.
ASHA workers have been protesting in front of the Secretariat since February 10, demanding an increase in honorarium, retirement benefits, and better working conditions.
The protest has received widespread support from various political and cultural circles. Although the government has held several rounds of discussions, no solution has been reached yet. The government has maintained that a resolution can only be achieved after the Central Government makes changes to the service conditions.