ASHA workers cut hair to mark 50th day of protest against Kerala government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ASHA workers marked the 50th day of their day-night protest by cutting their hair in a powerful act of defiance against the ongoing delay in addressing their demands.

Padmajam and Beena, two ASHA workers, shaved their heads, while state representatives of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association cut their locks in front of the Secretariat, at the main protest site.

Similar acts of solidarity were carried out across the state. Before cutting their hair, the workers loosened their hair, and after the act, they chanted slogans while holding their shorn locks.

Raju P George, the priest of St. Thomas Marthoma Church in Pathanapuram, joined the protest by cutting his hair in support. He stated that his action was a stand with the ordinary women fighting for a just cause.

AV Reghu and Sandeep Shankar, councillors from Angamali Municipality, also tonsured their heads in solidarity. They further pledged to donate their Rs 10,000 honorarium to the protesting ASHA workers.