Bus operators to stage statewide protest seeking hike in student ticket fare in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the next academic year approaches, private stage carriage operators are gearing up for a statewide protest against the delay in increasing student ticket fares.

T Gopinathan, general secretary of the All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation will lead a protest march from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram from April 3 to 9.

The organisers are calling for urgent government intervention to support the industry by increasing student ticket fares, renewing private bus permits, regulating fines, and withdrawing unscientific directives that impose heavy financial burdens on operators.

They have warned that if the government fails to take a favourable decision, bus services may be halted by the end of April.