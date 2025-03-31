Centre approves two major tourism projects in Alappuzha, Palakkad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant boost to Kerala Tourism, the Centre has given administrative and financial approval for two projects with a total outlay of Rs 169.05 crore to enhance the appeal of water tourism in Alappuzha and the Malampuzha Garden in Palakkad.

The projects were submitted by the state tourism department, seeking clearance under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme of the Union Tourism Ministry. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) drawn up by the state tourism department were reviewed by the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee.

The ‘Alappuzha - A Global Water Wonderland’ project, which seeks to integrate the water tourism of the region, involves a total cost of Rs 93.17 crore while the ‘Enhancement of Tourist Experience at Malampuzha Garden and Leisure Park’ project is estimated to cost Rs 75.87 crore.