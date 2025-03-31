Involvement of minors in narcotics cases rising

KOCHI: As Kerala grapples with a growing drug menace, the rise in involvement of minors in drug trafficking and drug abuse cases has baffled enforcement agencies. The trend, they say, indicates peddlers are deliberately targeting school students.

According to the excise department, 170 minors have been caught for the smuggling and trading of drugs since 2022. The officials report a surge in cases registered against minors under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act since 2022. It rose from 23 NDPS cases in 2021 to 40 in 2022. In 2023, as many as 39 NDPS cases were registered against minors.

In 2024, this rose to 55 cases. This year, alarmingly, 36 NDPS cases have already been registered against minors in the first two months.

“The most concerning trend is the increasing drug abuse among schoolchildren. The rising number of NDPS cases involving minors suggests that drug peddlers are now deliberately targeting school students. Unfortunately, many parents remain unaware that their children are using drugs or are involved in its trade,” a senior excise officer said.

Earlier this month, the Tiruvalla police arrested a Kuttapuzha native who had been using his 12-year-old son for drug peddling. During interrogation, he admitted using his child to deliver drugs, assuming the police would not suspect a minor. Similarly, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has frequently come across cases in which minors were used as drug couriers.