Kochi corporation failed in allocating funds, says Opposition

KOCHI: Opposition councillors of the Kochi corporation on Sunday accused the corporation of failing in preparing a proper plan to spend the fund earmarked by the state government for the 2025-26 financial year.

While the state government allocated a plan fund of Rs 88 crore in the budget, the plan prepared by the corporation for the fiscal is only for Rs 82 crore, the UDF councillors alleged. “The government had issued an order saying local self-government bodies should formulate an annual plan in accordance with the allocation of the 2025-26 state budget. However, projects that came before the council for approval were based on the old government order dated November 25, 2024. An annual plan that leads to loss of crores cannot be approved,” said Antony Kureethara, leader of opposition in the corporation.

M G Aristottil, the UDF parliamentary party secretary, urged the finance committee to immediately allocate funds accordingly and prioritise projects that can be completed during the term of this governing body. “The officials are responsible for answering why bills for work worth crores of rupees are pending though the fund has been received in full,” he said.