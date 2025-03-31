Sabarimala shrine to be opened tomorrow for annual, Vishu fests

SABARIMALA: The hill shrine in Sabarimala will open on Tuesday for 18 days for the ten-day annual festival and the eight-day Vishu celebrations. Melsanthi Arunkumar Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5 pm, in the presence of thantri Kandararu Brahmadathan. The ten-day annual festival will begin with the kodiyettu ceremony on Wednesday.

As part of the annual festival, ‘utsavabali’ will be performed from April 3 to 10, ‘vilakkinezhunnellippu’ from April 6 to 10, and ‘pallivetta’ on April 10.

The annual festival will conclude with the ‘aarattu’ at Arattukadavu on the side of the Pampa river on April 11. The eight-day Vishu festival will begin on April 12. The auspicious ‘Vishukani’ darsan for the devotees will be held from 4 am to 6 am on April 14. The temple will be closed on April 18, marking the conclusion of the annual festival and the Vishu celebrations.