Sabarimala shrine to be opened tomorrow for annual, Vishu fests

The annual festival will conclude with the 'aarattu' at Arattukadavu on the side of the Pampa river on April 11.
SABARIMALA: The hill shrine in Sabarimala will open on Tuesday for 18 days for the ten-day annual festival and the eight-day Vishu celebrations. Melsanthi Arunkumar Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5 pm, in the presence of thantri Kandararu Brahmadathan. The ten-day annual festival will begin with the kodiyettu ceremony on Wednesday.

As part of the annual festival, ‘utsavabali’ will be performed from April 3 to 10, ‘vilakkinezhunnellippu’ from April 6 to 10, and ‘pallivetta’ on April 10.

The annual festival will conclude with the ‘aarattu’ at Arattukadavu on the side of the Pampa river on April 11. The eight-day Vishu festival will begin on April 12. The auspicious ‘Vishukani’ darsan for the devotees will be held from 4 am to 6 am on April 14. The temple will be closed on April 18, marking the conclusion of the annual festival and the Vishu celebrations.

