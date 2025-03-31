Sreenarayanaguru Open University acquires 8.06 acres of land for headquarters in Kollam

KOLLAM: Sreenarayanaguru Open University has acquired 8.06 acres of land at Mundakkal in Kollam to set up its headquarters. The registration has been completed at the Eravipuram sub-registrar office.

Vice-Chancellor Jagathyraj V P, Syndicate finance standing committee convener V P Prashanth, registrar Sunitha A P, finance officer Sharanya M S, cyber controller M Jayamohan, former syndicate member K Srivalsan, and other university officials were present for the registration. Later, Finance Minister K N Balagopal visited the site and expressed his satisfaction over the acquisition. “I am happy that land has been secured for the university which supports students excluded from the mainstream,” he said.

In the first phase, a 6,000 sq. m. administrative block will be constructed, with NIT Calicut preparing the master plan.

The land acquisition became possible after the finance and revenue departments accepted recommendations from the higher education department. Following this, financial approval of Rs 26.02 crore was granted.

“This is a historic moment. The varsity has finally realised its dream of owning land after overcoming many challenges,” said the VC.