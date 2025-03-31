Think-tank set up to monitor drug abuse, violence among youth: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has constituted a think-tank to monitor in detail drug abuse and rising violent tendencies among the youth, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Sunday. He was speaking at a meeting of experts from various sectors and representatives of student and youth organisations to chalk out an action plan against rising instances of drug abuse and violence in the state.
Pinarayi said a web portal will be set up through which the public can confidentially inform authorities about sale and use of drugs and other banned substances. He said the government was taking stern action to prevent drug abuse and rising incidence of violence. However, the fight against them needs the active support of society, he underscored.
Pinarayi said drugs worth Rs 25,000 crore were seized in 2024 compared to Rs 16,100 crore the year before that in the country, an increase of 55% in a single year. However, the worth of drugs seized in Kerala was below Rs 100 crore.
The stern action the government is taking against the drug mafia is also evident from the high conviction rate of 98.19% in drug related cases in the state, compared to the national conviction rate of 78.1%, the CM said, adding that the state government will continue with its fight against drugs.
On the rising incidents of violence among children, Pinarayi said its social and mental reasons have to be examined in detail. “In nuclear families, children do not have the environment for inculcating values. Children trapped at homes are easily lured by the drug mafia. Also, access to reels and films that promote violence should be restricted. Instead, their attention should be diverted to informative online content,” he said.
While strictly enforcing the law, a humane approach needs to be adopted towards children who are first time offenders, the CM said. Special care should be given to children who are subjected to sexual violence following drug abuse. Also, children should be given the confidence to overcome any adverse situations, he said.
Pinarayi said the action plan against drug abuse and violence among youngsters will be prepared by mid-April and unveiled before the public. By June, it will be implemented in all educational institutions, he said.
Zumba in schools
The chief minister has proposed introducing zumba sessions after classes in the state’s schools to improve children’s physical and mental health. Zumba is a fitness programme that involves cardio and Latin-inspired dance. Half an hour before the final bell can be utilised for the session, the CM said, and asked General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who was present at the venue, to examine whether it could be introduced in schools from the next academic year.