Think-tank set up to monitor drug abuse, violence among youth: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has constituted a think-tank to monitor in detail drug abuse and rising violent tendencies among the youth, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Sunday. He was speaking at a meeting of experts from various sectors and representatives of student and youth organisations to chalk out an action plan against rising instances of drug abuse and violence in the state.

Pinarayi said a web portal will be set up through which the public can confidentially inform authorities about sale and use of drugs and other banned substances. He said the government was taking stern action to prevent drug abuse and rising incidence of violence. However, the fight against them needs the active support of society, he underscored.

Pinarayi said drugs worth Rs 25,000 crore were seized in 2024 compared to Rs 16,100 crore the year before that in the country, an increase of 55% in a single year. However, the worth of drugs seized in Kerala was below Rs 100 crore.

The stern action the government is taking against the drug mafia is also evident from the high conviction rate of 98.19% in drug related cases in the state, compared to the national conviction rate of 78.1%, the CM said, adding that the state government will continue with its fight against drugs.