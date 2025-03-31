Youtuber held for blocking convoy of Priyanka Gandhi MP in Kerala

THRISSUR: A YouTuber has been arrested here for allegedly blocking the convoy of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, police said on Monday.

The Mannuthy police took Aneesh Abraham, a resident of Elanadu, into custody in connection with the incident and released him later on station bail, a police officer said.

His car was also seized.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Mannuthy Bypass Junction while Vadra was travelling from Vandoor, Malappuram, to Kochi Airport, after attending several programmes in her constituency and Malappuram district, police sources said.