Comprehensive study on cards for safe trekking at Agasthyakoodam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to promote sustainable and safe trekking, the State Forest Development Agency jointly with the Kerala Institute of Travel and Tourism Studies (KITTS), is launching a comprehensive study at Agasthyakoodam - one of the toughest trekking trails in South India. The initiative aims to assess the peak’s carrying capacity, identify safety gaps and conduct detailed destination audits and develop strict safety protocols for the visitors.

Agasthyakoodam, the second highest peak in Kerala, attracts thousands of trekkers each year and is part of the ecologically sensitive Agasthyamala Biosphere Reserve. Recognised by UNESCO and included in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves in 2016, the region is known for its rich biodiversity and cultural significance.

According to officials, the study will help formulate protocols for visitor management, safety gaps in the present infrastructure and ensure that tourism activities are aligned with environmental preservation and public safety.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests, J Justin Mohan, said that Agasthyakoodam is a place visited by thousands of people every year. “The safety audit will provide an opportunity for the department to identify the safety aspects to protect the interests of visitors including the accommodation facilities, accidental falls while trekking and human-wildlife conflict,” he said.

He said that SFDA jointly with KITTS will conduct a carrying capacity study in 12 destinations including Agasthyakoodam. “The study will be completed by August this year. Besides this, we are planning to do safety audits and destination audits in 14 ecotourism destinations. This is the first time we are doing such comprehensive studies at Agasthyakoodam,” he added.

An official of the forest department said that at present only physically fit people in limited numbers are allowed to trek at the peak.

“We are allowing only hundred people per day and we are doing this after following strict conditions. Especially the individual signing up for the trek should be hundred per cent fit ,” said the official.