Gateway to global maritime trade

Purpose

Transshipment hub

Aims to reduce India’s dependence on foreign ports like Colombo, Singapore, and Dubai. Currently, around 75% of India’s transshipment cargo is handled by these ports.

Cost Savings

Expected to save $200-400 million annually in transshipment costs

Accommodate mega vessels

Can handle ultra-large container ships that no other Indian ports can

Economic growth

Will boost India’s blue economy, stimulate regional development, and create employment

Strategic importance

Location advantage

Closer to international east-west shipping routes than other Indian ports. Reduces transit time and operational cost for cargo ships.

Reduces foreign dependence

Reclaims India-bound transshipment cargo from foreign ports. Strengthens domestic maritime capabilities

Deepwater capability

First Indian port with 20-metre natural draft. Can accommodate next-generation container vessels

Maritime economy

The port is expected to increase India’s share in global shipping and strengthen its position as a maritime power

National security & Naval presence

Enhances India’s monitoring capabilities in the Indian Ocean. Strategically bolsters maritime defence and trade route security

Capacity & infrastructure

Phase 1

Container berth: 800 metres

Capacity: 1 million TEUs annually

Breakwater: 3 km

Phase 2 (by 2028):

Additional 400-metre berth

Capacity: 2.5 million TEUs

Phase 3

Berth extended to 2,000 metres

Breakwater extended to 4 km

Final capacity: 3.3 million TEUs

Key features

Proximity to global shipping routes

Just 10 nautical miles from the major east-west international shipping lane, connecting Europe, the Arabian Gulf, and the Far East.

Natural deep draft

Depth of 18-20 metres within 1 km of the shore - suitable for large mother vessels.

Strategic Location

Southernmost port of India. It can efficiently handle and transfer Indian and regional cargo to mainline vessels, reducing costs compared to routing cargo via Colombo

Low littoral drift

Reduces need for maintenance dredging over the years

Fuel bunkering hub

Suitable for ship refuelling, making it an important stop for ships in the region.