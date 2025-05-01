Gateway to global maritime trade

Vizhinjam International Seaport, India’s first deep-water, multipurpose seaport, has been developed by the Kerala government at Vizhinjam near Thiruvananthapuram. The port is primarily designed to handle transshipment and gateway container cargo, with provisions for a cruise terminal, liquid bulk berth, and additional terminals.
The project follows the landlord model, developed through a Public-Private Partnership under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer basis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Vizhinjam port to the nation on Friday (May 2).
Purpose
Transshipment hub
Aims to reduce India’s dependence on foreign ports like Colombo, Singapore, and Dubai. Currently, around 75% of India’s transshipment cargo is handled by these ports.
Cost Savings
Expected to save $200-400 million annually in transshipment costs
Accommodate mega vessels
Can handle ultra-large container ships that no other Indian ports can
Economic growth
Will boost India’s blue economy, stimulate regional development, and create employment
Strategic importance
Location advantage
Closer to international east-west shipping routes than other Indian ports. Reduces transit time and operational cost for cargo ships.
Reduces foreign dependence
Reclaims India-bound transshipment cargo from foreign ports. Strengthens domestic maritime capabilities
Deepwater capability
First Indian port with 20-metre natural draft. Can accommodate next-generation container vessels
Maritime economy
The port is expected to increase India’s share in global shipping and strengthen its position as a maritime power
National security & Naval presence
Enhances India’s monitoring capabilities in the Indian Ocean. Strategically bolsters maritime defence and trade route security
Capacity & infrastructure
Phase 1
Container berth: 800 metres
Capacity: 1 million TEUs annually
Breakwater: 3 km
Phase 2 (by 2028):
Additional 400-metre berth
Capacity: 2.5 million TEUs
Phase 3
Berth extended to 2,000 metres
Breakwater extended to 4 km
Final capacity: 3.3 million TEUs
Key features
Proximity to global shipping routes
Just 10 nautical miles from the major east-west international shipping lane, connecting Europe, the Arabian Gulf, and the Far East.
Natural deep draft
Depth of 18-20 metres within 1 km of the shore - suitable for large mother vessels.
Strategic Location
Southernmost port of India. It can efficiently handle and transfer Indian and regional cargo to mainline vessels, reducing costs compared to routing cargo via Colombo
Low littoral drift
Reduces need for maintenance dredging over the years
Fuel bunkering hub
Suitable for ship refuelling, making it an important stop for ships in the region.