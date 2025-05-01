Massive security arrangements ahead of PM Modi’s Vizhinjam visit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state capital on May 1 and 2, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place by the city police. Around 4,000 police personnel will be deployed across major locations to ensure foolproof security during the visit.

“Special bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS) and dog squads have been deployed. Anti-drone systems will be operational throughout the PM’s route and event venues. Multiple Superintendents of Police have been assigned in different zones, with clear demarcation of responsibilities to ensure coordinated security operations,” said T Farash, DCP (L/O)

Police sources confirmed that all major roads leading to and from the PM’s route will be under constant surveillance, with CCTV monitoring and intelligence teams on alert. High-rise buildings near event venues and travel routes have been inspected. Intelligence inputs are being closely monitored, and police have instructed local authorities to keep a watch on lodging facilities and transportation hubs for any suspicious activities.

City police have announced traffic restrictions on May 1 from 2pm to 10 pm and on May 2 from 6.30pm.