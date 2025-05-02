Kerala asks Centre for more time to implement the PM SHRI under NEP

NEW DELHI: Kerala Education and Labour Minister P Sivankutty on Friday urged the Centre to release funds to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore due to the State under numerous national educational programmes. He also sought more time from the Centre to implement the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India), a central scheme under the National Education Policy, 2020.

Briefing newspersons in New Delhi after meeting Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at his office on Friday, Sivankutty said, “We have taken the stand that we want more time to implement the scheme. The Left parties have a critical opinion about the NEP. We have sought more time from the Centre.”

The Minister said, “If we sign the PM SHRI scheme in the morning, the Centre assured us that we will get the money by evening. We cannot let go of Rs 1,500 crore,” he said.

Many of the guidelines under NEP have already been implemented by Kerala, Sivankutty said. “Withholding of funds just because we object to the display of `PM SHRI school’ boards in front of the institutions receiving the funds is a violation of the 2009 Right to Education Act,” he elaborated. “We will explore all avenues to get the money released, including taking the legal route, he added.