'Tharoor's presence at Vizhinjam will give sleepless nights to many,' Modi jibes at Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Friday here in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, whose presence at the inauguration, Modi said, will give "sleepless nights" to many.

Modi also referred to Vijayan as a "pillar" of the opposition INDIA bloc.

The Prime Minister told Vijayan and Tharoor, who were on the dais, that their presence at the inauguration event would give "sleepless nights" to many. However, the person translating his speech did not translate it properly, and it prompted the PM to say, "the message has gone across to whom it was meant".

The remarks come amid growing speculation about Mr. Tharoor's position within the Congress party, particularly in Kerala, where he has increasingly emphasized his individual stature, setting himself apart from the state's party leadership.

Tharoor's choice to personally receive Prime Minister Modi at Thiruvananthapuram airport, despite facing flight delays which he attributed to the "dysfunctional" state of Delhi's airport, caught considerable attention. A photo of Mr. Tharoor greeting the Prime Minister quickly went viral on social media. "Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, I managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency," Mr. Tharoor posted on X.