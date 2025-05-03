Family in shock as Malayali couple found dead in Kuwait apartment

KOCHI: The family of Bincy, a 35-year-old nurse from Kerala who was found dead along with her husband Suraj in their apartment in Kuwait, is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. Her two children and bedridden father are yet to be informed about the deaths.

The couple was found dead on Wednesday night. Preliminary reports suggest that Suraj, 39, killed Bincy before taking his own life. Bincy hailed from the Mannoor ward of Mazhuvanoor panchayat in Ernakulam, while Suraj was a resident of Mangalam, Naduvil in Kannur district. Both were working as nurses in Kuwait. They are survived by their two children—Evelyn, 9, and Edwin, 6.

“We are not aware of any issues in their married life. They seemed happy and were looking forward to migrating to Australia. All paperwork for the move was completed,” said Basil, Bincy’s brother.

According to Basil, Bincy had returned to Kuwait two weeks ago, during Easter week, while Suraj followed last Friday. “The children are staying with us. We haven’t yet told them or our father who is bedridden, about the incident,” he added.

The family was informed about the deaths on Thursday. Post-mortem procedures have been completed, and the bodies are expected to be flown to Kannur on Monday. The local community is reeling from the loss of the couple, who were regular visitors to the area during their annual vacations.