On Kerala HC’s directive, CBI registers its first cybercrime case in the State

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered its first cybercrime case in Kerala, in which an elderly man lost Rs 1.04 crore to scammers. The case, initially registered at the Thrissur cybercrime police station, was transferred to the CBI on a directive of the Kerala High Court in March.

CBI’s special crime branch has re-registered the FIR with the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and commenced the probe. According to officers, the case involves a 75-year-old businessman from Thrissur who was targeted by cybercriminals last July.

On July 20, 2024, the victim received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as Ajay Kumar of FedEx couriers, Mumbai, and claimed that a parcel booked in the victim’s name, destined for Russia, had been intercepted by customs for the presence of drugs.

The call was then transferred to another individual posing as an officer with the cybercrime department of Mumbai police. This person told the victim that his bank account had to be verified as part of the investigation. The businessman was instructed to transfer his entire bank balance into an account provided by fraudsters.

Between July 22 and 24, the victim transferred Rs 1.04 crore. It was only the following day that he realised he had been defrauded and reported the incident to police. “The case was handed over to the CBI due to the interstate nature of the crime and the involvement of multiple bank accounts across the country,” a CBI officer said.

“The case had initially been investigated by an assistant commissioner of police with the crime branch, Thrissur City. However, jurisdictional limitations were hindering effective investigation, prompting the court to entrust the case to us.”