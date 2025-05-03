Rajeev Chandrasekhar trolled for being seated on dais before Vizhinjam port inaugration event

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s presence on the dais during the commissioning of Vizhinjam Port, invited criticism and widespread troll on social media.

A slew of leaders, including Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas and senior CPM leader Thomas Isaac, lashed out against Rajeev in this regard. The BJP state chief arrived on the dais well before the event, and was seen sitting alone in a corner.

When BJP workers raised slogans, he too joined them. Riyas who was among the audience, pointed this out, terming it a lack of propriety. “Here the state president of a political party occupies a seat on the dais of a government function, well before the function begins.

Moreover, he has been raising slogans too. Isn’t that sheer pettiness?” Riyas asked. In his social media post, Thomas Isaac termed Rajeev a clown. “The Vizhinjam port got zero support from the Centre. That’s when a clown seated on the dais, greeted the Union government by raising slogans,” Isaac mocked. Sources said Rajeev Chandrasekhar was included among the guests on the dais by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“It’s the PMO which approves the final dais plan. The state gives a list, which the PMO can modifiy by either cutting it short or adding new name,” added the source