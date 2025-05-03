Tamil Nadu traders flock to Kollam for abundant, affordable jackfruit

KOLLAM: Tamil Nadu native Sabu P has been in the jackfruit business for over three decades. And business is good, thanks to Kollam in Kerala.
In recent years, Kollam, specifically its eastern part, has become the go-to marketplace for jackfruit traders from Tamil Nadu, thanks to the abundance of the fruit and affordable rate. The high demand of Kerala’s state fruit in Tamil Nadu has prompted traders from the neighbouring state to visit eastern Kollam regularly and purchase jackfruit in bulk. Most of the produce is sourced from areas like Punalur and transported to markets in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ambasamudram and Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu.
“I have been in the jackfruit business for over 30 years. Its price in Kerala is much more appealing for traders. In Tamil Nadu, there is high demand for jackfruit among residents. Several food processing companies are also eager to procure the fruit,” says Sabu.
The traders say while the jackfruit is sold for around Rs 30 per kg in Kerala, in Tamil Nadu, a single ‘chula’ (a piece of the fruit) is sold for Rs 10-15.Interestingly, the jackfruit, procured from here for cheap, often return to Kerala as value-added products, like grated jackfruit, and sold at significantly higher prices.
“The products are later sold in Kerala at a good profit. For the past few years, I have been depending on the eastern side of Kollam for my business,” says Sabu. A source in the agriculture department attributes the low jackfruit prices here to the lack of storage facilities.
“Our farmers and traders do not have the means to store jackfruit for a long period of time. The government also lacks dedicated storage facilities. As a result, jackfruit turns a burden, forcing the farmers to sell them for cheap. That’s why Tamil Nadu traders are able to purchase the fruits at such low prices,” the source says.
Senthil Kumar, another jackfruit trader from Tamil Nadu, says the region’s proximity to the border is an advantage for them.
“We can reach Kerala within an hour, buy the jackfruit and return to Tamil Nadu the same day. Most of us are familiar with the area and the people, which helps us better understand the price and market dynamics,” he says.
Though the agriculture department has introduced several value-added jackfruit products, including powders, creams and chips, these have struggled to gain traction in the market, says the source.
“You might spot the products at government exhibitions, but they haven’t succeeded commercially. Competing against multinational companies is difficult without sufficient market knowledge or investment. Unless the government intervenes aggressively, this is likely to continue,” says the source.